Ashley Alexiss Celebrates Football Season In Patriots Tee & High-Cut Undies

Ashley Alexiss celebrated the return of Sunday Night Football over the weekend with a new photo on her Instagram account. In the sultry shot, the model wore a New England Patriots T-shirt and matching undies that did nothing but favors for her curves. The skimpy look left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The camera captured Ashley sitting on the edge of a cream-colored ottoman in what appeared to be a mostly dim living room. Behind her, long couches covered in orange and red pillows could be seen. One bright light appeared to be shining on Ashley, causing her fair skin to glow radiantly. Her voluptuous body looked better than ever in her casual attire.

Ashley sported a light blue, slightly worn short-sleeved tee with the Patriots’ name and logo on the front in white lettering, as well as “Alexiss.” The cotton hugged her busty chest as the front was pulled into a tight knot at the base of her bust. The tie completely exposed her flat, toned tummy and was positioned in a way that drew attention to her defined hourglass shape.

On the bottom, Ashley wore dark blue underwear with a white trim and a small bow at the top. The team name was written all over in red and white. The mid-waisted bottom dipped low on the front of her waist to hug her stomach, while the sides curved up high above her hips and showed off her shapely legs.

Ashley accessorized with a gold ankle bracelet, a silver belly button stud, and dainty earrings. She styled her blond locks down in loose waves.

Ashley posed at the edge of the furniture with her legs spread. She pointed her toes to emphasize her leg muscles and arched her back. The babe pulled her arms up behind her head and peered at the camera with narrowed eyes.

The post received more than 33,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Ashley’s followers. Many people showered her with love in the comments section.

“What a beautiful young lady,” one fan wrote with flame emoji.

“Lawddd have mercy,” another user added.

“You look so incredible,” a third follower wrote.

“I hate the Patriots, but you look amazing in anything,” a fourth person penned.

Ashley has certainly proved that she can slay any look. In another post, she opted for a colorful, sequined bikini as she emerged from the ocean, which her followers loved.