Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Sets Thomas Straight

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 22 dish that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) cannot resist talking about his sister and her ex-husband. As soon as he gets the chance, Thomas mentions that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) doesn’t seem to like the fact that someone else may be interested in Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), per SheKnows Soaps.

Thomas Smells A Rat

Thomas doesn’t hesitate to tell Liam’s new wife, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), that her husband is upset by Dr. John Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) presence in Steffy’s life. He believes that Liam feels threatened by the physician’s obvious attraction to his sister. He thinks that Liam cannot handle seeing her with another man.

Even though Liam pointed out that it is not healthy for a doctor to have an interest in a patient, Thomas thinks that Liam should mind his own business. Both he and his father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), pointed out that Steffy is a grown woman who can make her own decisions about whom she wants to date.

Thomas tells Hope that Liam may be uncomfortable with Steffy moving on because for a long time he was the only man in her life. Additionally, they have a child together and he may not feel at ease with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) getting close to another man.

Hope Sets Thomas Straight

The Inquisitr reported that Hope and Thomas will band together for Douglas’ sake on Monday’s episode. They step up as co-parents, as seen in the above image. However, she casts aside their newfound camaraderie to set him straight.

Hope informs Thomas that the only reason that Liam is meddling is that he’s concerned about Steffy. He may have overstepped the boundaries but he’s worried about his child who is in Steffy’s care. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Liam’s mother also became addicted to prescription painkillers after she was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer. The Spencer heir doesn’t want to see his former wife go down that same path.

Although Hope may agree in principle with him, she’s not about to let him know that she finds it strange that Liam cannot let Steffy do her own thing. She thinks it’s great that Steffy is moving on and may find happiness with Finn. She has been alone for a long time and deserves to have a shot with the handsome doctor. However, they also need to balance Steffy’s health needs with her love life.

Hope and Thomas will be spending a lot of time together in the weeks to come, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. He may even find old feelings begin to surface as they work closely together on a project.