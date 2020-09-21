‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Summer Proposes & So Does Kyle

The Young and the Restless‘ Monday, September 21, episode featured Kyle and Summer proposing, and Lola accidentally overheard. She broke up with Theo, and Nick expressed his fears for their children to Jack. Sharon exploded at Mariah, and Amanda got a gift from Devon.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) both bought engagement rings for the other. They each got down on one knee to propose in Chancellor Park, and an upset Lola (Sasha Calle) accidentally saw them. Kyle and Summer both said yes, and he explained that the small stones in her ring represented all the steps it took them to get to that point. Ultimately, they decided to keep their news to themselves until Kyle’s divorce went through.

At Society, Lola asked Theo (Tyler Johnson) about him leaving with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). He explained the whole thing was for work, but Lola admitted she didn’t appreciate seeing him charming Chelsea. Ultimately Lola broke up with Theo, and he wished her luck with her lofty standards and speculated that a man who met her criteria didn’t exist.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) also spent time together at Society. They caught up on life, and Nick expressed his concerns about Kyle and Summer. Jack said he had hope that they would make it this time around. Talk also turned to the Newmans, and Nick said he wasn’t getting involved in the current drama.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she scheduled her surgery for next week. Then, Sharon snapped at Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and told her daughter to leave. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up, and Sharon complained that she wasn’t herself anymore. He got a text about an emergency at Crimson Lights, so they both went. Mariah was there with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and she and Sharon made up. Tessa also tried to give Mariah a pep talk about things, and Mariah confessed that she was afraid of losing her mom.

Also, at Crimson Lights, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) expressed her anger at Nate (Sean Dominic) over Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) DNA test. Nate reassured Elena that things would be fine, and she worried that Devon wouldn’t be able to stay away from Amanda.

Devon (Bryton James) listened to his messages from Amanda. While Amanda contemplated calling a third time, Devon texted her to come over. When Amanda showed up, he gave her Hilary’s birth certificate and a letter she’d written to Santa as a child. They also discussed how Hilary was an open book with the GC Buzz audience, and Devon thought she would’ve been honest about her twin. Elena showed up, and Amanda left. Devon apologized for not telling her he’d decided to see Amanda again, and Elena said she was worried about him.