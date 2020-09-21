Andreane Chamberland Exposes Dangerous Curves In Seamless Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

Andreane Chamberland looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update. She had hordes of fans flocking to her feed to see two sexy pics that she uploaded on Monday morning. Clad in seamless soft pink athletic wear, she exposed her dangerous curves and made a bold fashion statement at the same time.

The French-Canadian model posed a question to her 541,000 followers. She wanted to know whether they preferred the first or second photo that she posted. Many of them responded to her informal survey in the comments section. Andreane also mentioned that the brand of sportswear that she was wearing was her favorite.

Andreane looked spectacular in the scooped sports bra that clung to her ample bust. She showed off her bronzed décolletage and prominent cleavage in the plunging top that hugged her figure. On her lower half, she wore skintight leggings that fit her like a second skin. The pants had an elasticated high-rise waistband that covered her belly button as is the current trend. Despite her lower abdomen being covered, the model still showcased her toned abs and cinched-in waist.

The social media star styled her hair in an off-center parting. She allowed her long blond mane to tumble down her back and shoulders elegantly. She wore her signature crescent moon pendant around her neck, and it dangled invitingly on her chest.

The influencer posed next to a vanity with a large oval mirror. Behind her, a room divider covered an open door. Andreane modeled next to a carton of strawberry milk which was the same color as her outfit.

In the first pic, she leaned against the counter while putting her other hand at her waist. She looked directly at the lens and smiled invitingly.

The 27-year-old smoldered in the second pic. She cocked her hip to the side and angled her chin downward. This time around, she pouted her full lips and stared at the camera provocatively.

Her fans loved the images and rewarded her offering by engaging with her on the platform. It has already racked up more than 3,000 views and 150 comments since it went live.

“You’re rocking that pink outfit,” one fan gushed.

Another admirer paid her a rather hefty compliment.

“You are such a sweetheart, so cute always. Every pic of you is beautiful,” they waxed lyrical.

“I choose 2 even though you look sexy in both pics,” a devotee raved and followed the comment with flame and heart emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer listed their reasons for choosing the first photo as their favorite.

“You look amazing in both pictures but I think your smile is so sexy. So. I’d choose picture number 1 Andreane,” they let her know.