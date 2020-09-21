Anthony Fauci Staffer Outed As Notorious COVID-19 Truther Who Writes For Right-Wing Blog

A staffer working under Dr. Anthony Fauci was outed by the Daily Beast on Monday as being a notorious writer and managing editor for the right-wing blog RedState. The site regularly publishes conspiracies about the novel coronavirus, and William B. Crews, a public affairs specialist for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has written for it under the pseudonym “streiff.”

Crews used the outlet to accuse his colleagues of being a left-wing conspiracy meant to harm President Donald Trump. He also called Fauci a “mask nazi” and as “attention grubbing” in the media. He added that Fauci, who has often contradicted the president’s message, had failed the Trump administration.

The Beast was able to determine that Crews had been working for the site using public records, social media posts, and records from the National Institutes of health. While many of the posts have gone up during business hours on weekdays, the site wasn’t able to determine if he had done of writing or editing while on his government job.

The outlet pointed out that Crews has been part of the problem that his own employer is trying to fight.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“And in that capacity he has been contributing to the very same disinformation campaign that his superiors at the NIAID say is a major challenge to widespread efforts to control a pandemic that has claimed roughly 200,000 U.S. lives,” it wrote.

RedState has published pieces saying things like COVID-19 was a conspiracy to alter American life.

“I think we’re at the point where it is safe to say that the entire Wuhan virus scare was nothing more or less than a massive fraud perpetrated upon the American people by ‘experts’ who were determined to fundamentally change the way the country lives and is organized and governed,” Crews wrote.

He also criticized other public health officials for the promotion of ideas like social distancing and wearing masks while near other individuals. At one point, he suggested that these measures are meant to make it more difficult for Donald Trump to win re-election in November.

He added that the “facists” pushing these measures should be tarred and sent to the gallows.

As the Beast pointed out, the situation illustrates how much the coronavirus has become a political rather than a health issue in the United States. Many of his posts have directly contradicted the advice being given by his employer.

Crews was a critic of Trump during the 2016 campaign but is now apparently a supporter.