Allie Auton Squats Down In A Pair Of Skimpy Daisy Dukes & Unzipped Top: ‘Thriving’

Blond bombshell Allie Auton returned to her Instagram account on Monday morning to share a stunning new snap with her adoring fans. The Australian model put on a leggy display as she smiled for the camera.

In the sultry pic, Allie looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a tight black top. The long-sleeved shirt clung to her chest and featured a zipper down the front, which she left partially undone in order to flash her ample cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of light-colored Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped tightly around her petite waist and clung to her curvy hips as they accentuated her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also in plain view for the photo. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold earrings and some strappy black heels.

Allie squatted down in front of a concrete wall. She had both of her knees bent and placed one leg in front of the other. She arched her back a bit and pushed her hip out slightly. One arm hung at her side while the other came up to touch her shoulder.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face. The platinum locks were styled in sleek, strands that she had tied into a ponytail high on top of her head as they spilled over her shoulder.

Allie’s 583,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time sharing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,300 within the first ten hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 80 messages during that time.

“Clearly! Absolutely beautiful,” one follower revealed.

“How can you be so perfect?” another wrote.

“That’s my girl right there,” a third comment read.

“That hair and that outfit. It’s just everything for me. You are a fashion icon in my eyes for real. Love it so much girl,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous body while wearing skimpy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting teeny bathing suits, plunging tops, and skintight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this month when she posed in a pair of scanty black spandex shorts and a clingy long-sleeved cropped shirt. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 170 comments.