‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For A Week Ahead: Victor Moves To Destroy Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 28 tease an unexpected pairing between two residents of Genoa City. Abby and Chance also discuss their future while Traci looks into Dina’s past. Victor and Billy square off in an epic battle.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) talk about their future, according to SheKnows Soaps. She has remained supportive of Chance even though she disapproves of his friendship with her brother, Adam (Mark Grossman). Because he knows that their Las Vegas secret may end up coming out, Chance even recently gave Abby an easy out of their relationship. However, she chose to stick it out with him. It could be that these two are prepared to take things to the next level. Perhaps they will move in together, or maybe Abby will find herself planning another wedding. After all, it has been a while since she walked down the aisle, and now that she’s proven she can be a success professionally on her own, perhaps she is ready to settle down again.

Meanwhile, Traci (Beth Maitland) unearths a clue about Dina’s (Marla Adams) past. After Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gave Jack (Peter Bergman) a reality check about their initial look at the old family movie Dina referenced, Traci noticed an emerald necklace that she thought seemed familiar. Traci may figure out more information about the piece of jewelry and how it connects with her mother.

Francis Specker / CBS

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) squares off with Billy (Jason Thompson). Billy is ruthless when it comes to outing Adam for his past dirty deeds. However, he may not be more ruthless than Victor. The Mustache is determined to protect his son. Although Victoria (Amelia Heinle) teams up with Billy, her father may bring him down before he can cause irreversible damage for Adam. Victor may end up destroying Billy this time, but it still might not be enough. Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) have declared war on Victor, so things will get dicey before the whole situation ends.

Finally, the heat turns up between an unexpected twosome. Recently, Chelsea flirted with Theo (Tyler Johnson), but she had ulterior motives. Since she’s with Adam, it seems unlikely that their flirtation continues. However, Lola (Sasha Calle) did break up with Theo, so he may find somebody else to spend time with. Perhaps Victoria channels her inner cougar and enjoys time with the younger man.

Jack also recently expressed his desire to find a partner in life. It could be that he finally finds someone to enjoy while seeing his mother through the end of her life.