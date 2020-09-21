‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Steffy Unleashes Rage On Liam After Waking Up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 22 tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will lose her mind and go ballistic on Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), per SheKnows Soaps. Humiliated and angry, she unleashed her rage on her ex-husband for turning her house upside down.

Liam finds Steffy unconscious and lying on the floor at the cliff house. He immediately goes into panic mode and tries to wake her up. Eventually, she regains consciousness after he slaps her, but neither of them is in a good mood after she awakens.

The father-of-two will be shocked when he notices all the signs that Steffy is high. He immediately accuses her of taking prescription pills, which she will deny. He begins ransacking her home in search of the drugs even though Steffy protests that there aren’t any.

As seen in the below video clip, Liam will find the meds and hold them up, telling Steffy that the pills are the reason she hasn’t been herself lately. He’s also mad that Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) could have found them because they were so easy to find

Steffy's family and friends gather around her on B&B. ???? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/z9o8HxMCuI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 20, 2020

However, Steffy won’t take Liam’s accusations lying down, per The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers. She is furious that Liam let himself into her home and found her in such a state. She feels that he has no business making blanket statements about her dependency on the painkillers. As far as she’s concerned, she really needs the medication to be able to cope with the pain.

As Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) pointed out, although Liam took Kelly away to be with him and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), he wasn’t making sure that the mother of his child was okay. Steffy needed to be spending time with her daughter, but Liam thought that he was helping by taking her away. Thomas said that he had spent more time with his sister than Liam had.

Steffy is furious and blasts Liam for turning her home upside down. She feels that he should mind his own business and stay out of her life. She’s also embarrassed because he found her at her worst point and is now assuming that she’s always like this.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam realizes that he needs to leave the house because Steffy is getting more agitated. He knows that there’s no reasoning with her while she’s in such a state. She pushes him to get out, but he cannot leave without his daughter. He tells her that he’s taking Kelly with him and there’s nothing that she can do about it. Steffy feels helpless as she sees her ex taking her daughter away from her.