Jessica Naz Goes Topless While Wearing A Cowboy Hat In Smoldering Instagram Post For Guess Jeans

Instagram model Jessica Naz went topless while donning a cowgirl hat for a Guess jeans promotional photo shoot.

For the smoldering pic, Jessica appeared to be sitting atop a horse, although it could very well have been just a prop and not a real animal, since the pic appears to have been taken indoors — witness the curtains in the background. However, she carried with the “cowgirl” theme by wearing a black Stetson hat on her head, bedecked with a silver and turquoise band. She decided to forego a top, instead putting her back slightly to the camera, at an angle that reveals her breast, while her arm, posed to look as if she’s holding the reigns, covers the important bit.

Of course, the centerpiece of her outfit is the pair of Guess jeans she rocked, since the picture was posted to promote the brand.

In the caption, Naz listed out all of the people she credited for helping with the photo shoot. For the photography, fashion photographer Josh Ryan got a shoutout, while Gabrielle Solana earned a nod for the makeup. Cole Scott did her hair, stylist Erica Pelosini did the ensemble, and fashion designer Paul Marciano also got an acknowledgement.

And of course, the model credited the Guess brand, whose jeans she wore in the suit and whose wares Naz has modeled before, such as in this Instagram post from last week, as well as previous sexy posts.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Naz was named a new “Guess Girl” back in August of this year. To mark the occasion, she reminisced about growing up in Colorado and seeing Guess products in the windows of her local mall.

“Thank you @paulmarciano and the @guess family for making my biggest dream a reality. Coming soon to a @guess store near you!!,” she said in a caption.

In the comments section of her post, fans are loving the get-up.

“So very sexy and gorgeous,” wrote one user.

“Breathtaking,” said another.

“You are absolutely stunning… what a pleasure you are to see,” wrote a different commenter.

Of course, fans of sexy Instagram models don’t necessarily have to speak English, and more than one user commented Naz in a foreign language. One user wrote in Spanish; translated via Google translate, their comment reads, “the woman of my dreams.”

Another fan got in a pun at the horse-or-horse-prop.

“Now that’s called bare back riding,” the person quipped.

In just over an hour, Jessica’s post has gotten over 5,000 Likes.