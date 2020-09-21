Meghan McCain Defends Nominating Supreme Court Judge In An Election Year And ‘The View’ Explodes

The decision of when and who to select as a Supreme Court Justice to replace recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become a hot topic across the nation, and this was no more evident than Monday’s episode of The View.

As a video posted of the episode by ABC on YouTube revealed, the women got into a heated argument after Meghan McCain defended Mitch McConnell’s decision to hold a vote over President Donald Trump’s nominee, despite it being an election year.

Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin said that they had cried when Ginsburg died, to which McCain replied that she didn’t cry, but had done so when Antonin Scalia did.

The ladies turned to the topic of whether or not a new judge should be nominated, given that McConnell had previously said that the decision should be left up the American people if a seat is vacated during the year of an election.

But McCain defended his recent comments saying that he would hold a vote on whoever Trump selected by explaining that having nine judges was essential in case of a contested vote in November.

“One of my biggest concerns is, if we have a contested election in 2020 and it’s split even, like there was in 2000, we have to have a full court ruling on it,” McCain said.

She added that the potential for constitutional chaos was high this year.

“I hear what you guys are saying about hypocrisy and I hear it and receive it, but he is someone who only cares about this. This is, like, his core issue,” she added about the Senate leader.

She told the women that she was worried that Democrats would try to smear any candidate that was selected as she believed they had with Brett Kavanaugh.

Finally, she predicted that “we’re not going to be talking about coronavirus in the same way that we were before, we’re not going to be talking about The Atlantic piece, we’re only going to be talking about these meat-and-potato issues that really, really galvanize both bases.”

Haines, who recently made a comeback to the show, patiently allowed McCain to finish before saying that she wasn’t surprised about the hypocrisy. McCain interjected that there are people on the left suggesting violence and packing the court, so the bad behavior was on both sides.

The co-host began to address one of the predicted front-runners for the Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barret, but McCain jumped in to warn her about slandering the female judge.

Goldberg was forced to but to commercial break to put an end to the argument, shouting “everybody stop!” When the ladies returned, Haines explained that she was concerned that Barret had claimed that a legal career was a means to an end of building the kingdom of God.

McCain slammed the comment as prejudiced against Catholicism.