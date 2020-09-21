Bindi Irwin Celebrates World Gratitude Day By Sharing Touching Family Photo With IG

Bindi Irwin celebrated World Gratitude Day by posting a touching family photo on Instagram. She shared the photograph with her 3.9 million followers who have liked the image over 165,000 times and counting thus far.

In the pic, Bindi was seen with the members of her immediate clan. This included her husband of six months Chandler Powell, her mother Terri, and younger brother Bob.

The clan stood together with their arms around one another for the intimate image. They appeared to be at a waterfront edge. Underneath their feet, a dirt area was surrounded by trees that dotted the lush landscape. A large lake was seen behind them.

Chandler and Bob wore the matching uniforms of the zoo. The outfit was made famous by Steve Irwin, who donned the same clothing of a short-sleeved button-down shirt and matching khaki shorts with dark socks and work boots when he represented the family on television and in home videos.

Bindi and her mother wore dark-colored pants and the same shirt with the insignia of the Australia Zoo stitched above the left breast pocket.

In the caption of the post, Bindi expressed her gratitude for the love of her unit, who works, and lives together on the property, which was founded by Steve’s parents Bob and Lyn. Steve took over management of the park in 1991 and one year later, was joined by his new wife Terri. Together, they raised their children on the grounds of the zoo.

Bindi and Chandler are expecting their first child sometime in 2021. On September 12, the couple shared the first sonogram photos of their baby as seen here. In the caption of that photograph, she revealed that the baby was the size of a hummingbird. The image was taken on the property as the couple cuddled two of its furry residents.

In response to her post, her husband expressed his gratefulness that she was a part of their lives.

Fans appeared to agree with him and shared the feelings of happiness that following the good work of the Irwin clan brings them.

“What a gorgeous photo of you all. Thank you for all you do in the name of wildlife conservation,” posted one follower.

“The whole world is beyond lucky to have you fighting to save our beautiful animals,” wrote a second fan.

“I always love that regardless of all the fame and attention that you have, you haven’t forgotten what’s important in this life. And I admire how your brood has kept your father’s legacy so alive,” commented a third Instagram user.

“A very blessed family. Your faith and hard work have pulled you through so much,” wrote a fourth fan.