Georgia Fowler Gives Fans A Peek Under Her Dress While Channeling Her Inner Cowgirl: ‘YehAw’

Georgia Fowler’s latest Instagram post is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The Victoria’s Secret model shared two photos in the September 20 upload that added some serious heat to her feed. She was seen posing in a large, red dirt field, first standing directly in front of the camera and then in profile to the lens to offer a look at her gorgeous ensemble from a different angle. A glimpse of the cloudless blue sky could be seen in the background, as well as several barren trees that gave the images even more of a southwestern vibe.

The Kiwi hottie channeled her inner cowgirl as she worked the camera, wearing a black, wide-brimmed hat on top of her short brunette locks as well as a pair of matching boots that hit just underneath her knees. The western staples were paired with a white polka-dotted maxi dress from Sir The Label that fell loosely over Georgia’s slender frame and gently blew up in the breeze around her.

Georgia looked flawless in the semi-sheer number that boasted a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. It also had spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a set of dainty buttons that spanned the entire length of the garment. However, the 28-year-old took things to the next level by leaving only the ones along its bodice fastened, allowing fans to get a peek at the matching polka-dotted panties that she wore underneath the slinky frock.

The lingerie boasted a daring design that showcased her lean legs and curvy hips in their entirety. It also featured a thin waistband that sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The sizzling double-pic update proved to be a major hit, amassing over 14,000 likes within 16 hours of going live to Georgia’s page. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the catwalk queen with compliments.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

“This look is amazing!” remarked another fan.

“You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” a third follower praised.

“Yehawtt,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Georgia has been bringing the heat with a number of her recent social media posts. Last week, the model thrilled her followers with another tantalizing snap in which she put on a cheeky display in a stylish mustard swimsuit. That look proved to be another major hit, earning nearly 23,000 likes and 151 comments to date.