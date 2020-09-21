‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Pokes Fun At His Side Jobs In Hilarious Emmys Segment

The veteran ABC host is truly a jack of all trades.

Chris Harrison showed fans what he’s been doing during quarantine, and it’s hilariously Bachelor– related.

The longtime host fo the ABC dating franchise made an unexpected cameo on the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, despite the fact that he and his trio of reality shows have never been nominated for the prestigious TV-themed trophy.

Harrison took to Twitter to share Emmy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel’s post of the pre-taped mid-show segment which featured stars showing what they have been doing during the six-month coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

In the funny peek, Harrison was shown at home trimming a stack of roses for his future leading men and ladies to hand out.

“What? You thought these things pruned themselves?” he said.

The Bachelor host’s pandemic pastime was a far cry from Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston’s, who was shown leading workouts for his six-pack of statuettes, which he referred to as his “ladies.”

Other stars, including Kenan Thompson, Bob Odenkirk, Mindy Kaling, Ty Burrell, Bob Newhart, David Spade, and more also made cameos in the cheeky segment.

Harrison captioned the clip to reveal that it has been a “busy” quarantine for him.

On Twitter, fans reacted to the rose-trimming joke seen on the virtually hosted awards ceremony.

“Give Chris Harrison an #Emmy for the rose gag,” one fan wrote.

“Chris Harrison pruning roses to pass the quaran-time was my favorite surprise so far of the #Emmys,” another wrote.

“Chris Harrison and the roses, I’m absolutely screaming,” a third fan chimed in.

While Harrison doesn’t really spend his downtime pruning flowers for his show, he is a jack of all trades on the long-running ABC series. In addition to providing date cards, Fantasy Suite keys, and a shoulder to cry on for the emotional leads, he acts as a confidant, counselor, and sometimes, even a wedding officiant for the couples on the franchise.

He clearly also has a sense of humor for the Television Academy production that has snubbed him every year since reality shows became eligible for the prestigious award.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harrison explained that the reality competition program category came around about four or five years into The Bachelor already being on the air, so it wasn’t a “young” show anymore and didn’t stand a chance against the new unscripted shows at the time. But he added that the ABC franchise is so socially relevant nearly 20 years later that it probably has a better shot to be nominated and win a trophy than ever before.