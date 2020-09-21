Lindsey Pelas Stretches In Tiny Bikini & Shows Off Her Incredible Assets

When it comes to showcasing her curvaceous figure, Lindsey Pelas is a pro. The blond beauty took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of pictures that featured her stretching in a minuscule bikini that did not leave much to the imagination.

Lindsey’s two-piece number was a combination of two colors. The top was a bright shade of blue. The tiny number had narrow cups that put her massive cleavage on full display. It also teased a bit of underboob. The bottoms — what little there was to them — were a neon yellow. They had a low-rise front and thin straps pulled high on her hips.

Lindsey wore her long, blond locks down in loose ringlets. She accessorized with a pair of silver dangle earrings, and she sported a brilliant pink polish on her nails.

The post included two slides. Lindsey was in a room that was decorated with terra cotta floor tiles and wooden beams on the ceiling. Part of a desk was visible on one side of the room, and a door was behind her.

Both of the photos were similar in that they captured Lindsey from the front. She modeled for the camera bathed in bright light with her arms stretched over her head.

In the first snapshot, the camera caught the model from a slight side angle as she arched her back and stood with one leg slightly forward. As her hands reached for the ceiling, she put her voluptuous chest on display. She wore a sultry expression on her face while she closed her eyes and tilted her head back.

The second frame saw Lindsey with her eyes closed and her lips slightly parted. She stood with her legs parted, showing off her shapely thighs. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the light.

Within two hours of the post being shared to Lindsey’s account, more than 45,000 of her 8.8 million Instagram followers hit the like button.

Over 550 admirers took some time to tell Lindsey what they thought about the pictures.

“Beautiful Oh my sweet goodness. May your day have positive vibes,” one Instagram user commented.

“Nothing dull about you!! Love the colors,” a second fan chimed in.

“That’s true beauty in its purest form,” quipped a third follower.

“Wow what a incredibly unbelievably breathtaking beautiful beautiful Goddess,” gushed a fourth fan.

Lindsey seems to enjoy giving her online audience plenty of titillating content to relish. Last month, she shared a video that saw her flaunting her assets in a pink lace bra and denim shorts while sporting a cowboy hat.