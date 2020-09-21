Nicole Thorne Lounges At Home In Tiny Gray Shorts & A Matching Crop Top

Brunette beauty Nicole Thorne stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a casual yet super sexy lounge set while spending time at home. The photo was captured in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Nicole was perched in a chair indoors. The seat had a wood frame and brown leather body, and the rest of her space was neutral, with nothing but a large full-length mirror with an arched gold frame visible in the background.

The ensemble Nicole wore was from the brand Missy Empire, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She flaunted her ample assets in a simple cropped t-shirt with short sleeves and a crew neckline that was trimmed with white. The heathered gray fabric stretched over her chest and ended just an inch or so below her breasts, leaving a sliver of her stomach on display.

She paired the cropped t-shirt with simple shorts that had a high-waisted fit. The bottoms had a drawstring waist with a white drawstring, and the ends dangled down her stomach, settling between her thighs. The waistband highlighted her slender waist, and the shorts draped over her hips and stomach without clinging too tightly. The hem barely grazed her thighs, leaving plenty of her curvaceous legs on display.

Nicole’s brunette locks tumbled down her arm and back in an effortlessly tousled style, and her silky tresses were parted in the middle, framing her flawless features. She gazed directly at the camera with one hand resting on her knee and the other lingering near her face.

For the second snap, she altered her pose just slightly, resting her head against her palm while she continued to look at the camera. The set highlighted her curvaceous figure to perfection and looked stunning on her bombshell body.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 9,100 likes within six hours, as well as 146 comments from her audience.

“Such a simple outfit, still so much wow!” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another follower added, including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

“This set is a vibe,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a steamy double update in which she posed in front of the arched mirror visible in her latest share. She flaunted her incredible body in sexy red lingerie that left little to the imagination. The ensemble had plenty of flirty details, including bows, heart-shaped cut-outs, lace and more, for a truly eye-catching look.