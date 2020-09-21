Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Blue Sports Bra & Bike Shorts: ‘Where You Start’

Monday morning, Katelyn Runck treated her Instagram followers to a new post that featured two shots of herself in sexy workout clothes.

In the first shot, Katelyn stood on a walking path in front of green trees with red flowers, and she had her back facing the camera, and she looked back over her shoulder with a saucy look on her face. The model wore her long brunette hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail. She wore a light blue sports bra that featured asymmetrical straps, which she paired with matching high-waisted bike shorts. The model’s pose showcased her strong back, toned arms, pert derriere, and shapely legs. It also revealed a hint of her neck tattoo and the ink on her arm.

Katelyn faced the camera in the second image. Her ample cleavage pushed over the top of the sports bra’s scoop neck style. Katelyn’s toned midsection, slender waist, and curves also stood out in the picture. She pushed one hip out, and she held onto the end of her lengthy hair, pulling it out from her body, revealing a long French manicure on her fingernails.

The model revealed her workout clothing came from the brand Bo and Tee, and her followers showered a lot of love on the post. Nearly 7,400 hit the like button, and at least 315 Instagram users also took the time to leave an uplifting message with many choosing to include the flame emoji to express their thoughts.

“Perfection at it’s finest. Beauty in Blue. You know you’re the best,” exclaimed a fan who used a blushing smiley, a heart, and a flame.

“Good morning Sunshine Katelyn looking amazing. I hope you had a wonderful weekend,” a second follower enthused, including a kiss smiley.

“You are so gorgeous. I’m glad I’ve been following you through the good and bad to where you are now. I absolutely love the caption, too. Have a wonderful week,” wrote a third Instagram user who added flames and red heart-eye emoji to finish the comment.

“What a sexy outfit! You look like an aqua blue goddess, Katelyn. You have an unbelievably perfect body, and you’re drop-dead gorgeous,” a fourth devotee gushed.

Katelyn regularly engages her fans by posting content from her professional and personal life. She often shares photos of herself in athletic clothes, bikinis, and other sexy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a picture of herself wearing a tiny bikini to celebrate having fun on Sunday.