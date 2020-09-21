Donald Trump Says Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Dying Wish May Be A Hoax

Donald Trump suggested on Monday that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s reported dying wish may be a hoax written by Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, or Chuck Schumer.

As The Guardian reported, Trump spoke with the hosts of Fox & Friends where they covered the topic of the recently deceased Supreme Court Justice. While vowing to nominate a replacement before the November 3 election, he said, without evidence, that she may not have uttered her dying wish conveyed by her granddaughter of not being replaced until a new president was installed.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff or Pelosi?” he said. “I would be more inclined to the second, OK — you know, that came out of the wind. That sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe Pelosi or for Shifty Schiff. So that came out of the wind, let’s say. I mean, maybe she did, and maybe she didn’t.”

Both House Speaker Pelosi and chair of the House intelligence committee Schiff have earned Trump’s ire over the past year with the impeachment trial, while Schumer has been a prominent opponent of Trump’s administration and will lead the effort to deny his attempt to nominate a new judge.

Schiff responded to Trump’s comments.

“Mr President, this is low. Even for you,” he said before denying that he had any role in Ginsburg’s statement.

He complimented the justice, saying that she spent her life trying to create a better union.

“But I am going to fight like hell to make it come true. No confirmation before inauguration,” he added.

Democrats and Republicans have clashed in recent days after the death of Ginsburg. In 2015, Republicans held up former President Barack Obama’s nomination to replace Antonin Scalia on the court with Merrick Garland, arguing that it was an election year and the people should be able to decide.

With just over 50 days until this year’s election, Democrats have pushed Republicans like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham to stick to the precedent that they set 5 years ago.

Tom Brenner / Getty Images

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 after a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump has pledged that he will nominate a woman to replace Ginsburg, with rumors out of D.C. suggesting that he will wait until this weekend, after her body is laid to rest, to announce his pick.

Some experts predict that Amy Coney Barrett will get the nod.