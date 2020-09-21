Madison Woolley Slays On The Beach In A Colorful String Bikini: ‘Every Day Like This Please’

Australian smokeshow Madison Woolley treated her Instagram followers to yet another sultry snap on Monday morning. The model flashed her fit figure as she revealed in the caption of the post that she wished each day could be like the one in the photo.

In the racy pic, Madison looked smoking hot as she opted for an orange string bikini with a white, blue, and pink floral pattern. The colorful top featured thin straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit tightly around her tiny waist as the accentuated her flat tummy and toned abs in the process. Her lean thighs were also spotlighted in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of large hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

Madison posed on her knees on top of a white towel. She arched her back and placed both of her hands on her head while tilting her head and giving a steamy stare into the camera. In the background, a clear, blue sky could be seen. A white sand beach and rolling ocean waves were also visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and pushed off of her forehead. The damp locks also tumbled over her shoulder in loose waves.

Madison’s 543,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first seven hours after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 120 messages during that time.

“Stunning Incredible Beautiful,” one follower said.

“You look like you fell straight from heaven in that outfit. So gorgeous girl,” declared another.

“You look good in everything,” a third social media user wrote.

“Perfect suit in your perfect body Luv,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock sexy outfits in her online snaps. She often fills her timeline with pics of herself sporting stunning bathing suits, revealing lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a pair of skintight jeans that hugged her round booty and a stringing black top. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 15,000 likes and over 140 comments.