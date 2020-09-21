Wendy Williams Flaunts 25-Pound Weight Loss During Talk Show Return

Wendy revealed she hasn't weighed so little since she was in high school.

Wendy Williams proudly showed off her seriously slim waist as she revealed her recent weight loss on The Wendy Williams Show. The series returned to the studio for Season 12 today (September 21) with a virtual audience in line with social distancing guidelines.

The 56-year-old TV host got candid as she proudly shared that she’d dropped 25 pounds over the past few weeks after initially eating a lot during quarantine.

“I didn’t do it on purpose it’s just that food became disgusting to me. I was cooking at first and it was all good, I was shovelling stuff in my mouth,” she said, per Page Six.

The mom of one said that she began lockdown by eating lots of unhealthy food, including hot dogs and lobster, but said it “became ‘I’m done with food.'”

Wendy shared that she didn’t even realize quite how much weight she’d lost until she went for a routine colonoscopy. She recalled being weighed beforehand by her doctor, which is when she really became aware of her new figure.

“I haven’t weighed this little since high school. I feel really good, but I’m just alone in my romance,” she told viewers, confirming that she’s still single following her high-profile split from her former husband Kevin Hunter last year. She joked that she was using her talk show to try to find herself a new man.

Lars Niki / Getty Images

Plenty of fans took to social media to comment on how healthy she looked.

“@WendyWilliams let’s talk about how good u look today!!! #HowYouDoin,” one person tweeted.

“@WendyWilliams you looking great for the comeback show,” another wrote with an overheated face with its tongue out.

The star showed off her new body in an all-yellow ensemble after getting emotional as she walked out from behind the double doors. The mom of one sported a three-quarter sleeve top with a high-waisted calf-length pleated skirt that highlighted her slim waist. She rocked a gold necklace with a W pendant and a pair of sneakers.

Wendy has been open about her weight struggles in the past. She’s spoken candidly about her Graves disease, which affects her thyroid.

Wendy has mainly stayed out of the spotlight since her series went into hiatus in March. She returned to screens for a short while when she filmed segments for new episodes from her New York apartment, but announced in June that she would not be filming any new shows until she could get back into the studio.