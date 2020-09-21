‘Counting On’ Star Justin Duggar, 17, Is Officially Courting, ‘I Knew She Was The One’

Justin and Claire have made it official.

Justin Duggar, 17, shared some exciting news on Monday. The Counting On star has officially announced that he is in a courtship with a girl named Claire Spivey. The news came via TLC-which can be seen here– a day ahead of the show’s season finale.

Last week during the previews for Tuesday’s episode, Justin was shown on what appeared to be video chat with his family saying that he had some news. The rest of the Duggars revealed their excitement and fans assumed that it was a courtship announcement. They didn’t have to wait until the finale for it to be shared. In the clip, Claire mentioned that their families have known each other for about 20 years, but they only met up a little over a year ago. Justin said that he wasn’t really expecting any kind of romance when he met Claire. However, he quickly knew that she was the one that he is supposed to be with.

Claire lives in Texas with her family and the Duggar son has been spending time with her there getting to know her. She revealed that she admires Justin’s serious side, but also loves his fun and positive nature as well. They are both looking forward to seeing what the future holds for them.

Eagle-eyed fans had recently discovered that Justin had seemingly set up his own Instagram account. That discovery, combined with the preview from last week’s Counting On, made Duggar admirers quite suspicious that he was the one who was courting. In addition, Claire seems to have set up an account as well.

Justin will turn 18 in November. According to a report by Us Weekly, his new girl is 19. The magazine also posted the video chat with his family. He was in Texas with the Spiveys visiting Claire during that time and that’s when he excitedly told the Duggar clan about his new relationship status. The season finale’s title is “Quarantine Courtship” and Justin explained that since they started courting during the coronavirus pandemic, they had to get creative as to how they spent time together.

Last week’s show was all about Justin’s older sister, Jana. The Duggars built her a greenhouse as a surprise. In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Jana’s twin, John David, had teased her a little bit about her love life in an extra video clip.

Many Duggar fans thought that maybe there was a slight chance that it was her who was courting, but it appears that the spotlight will focus on Justin and Claire for a while now.