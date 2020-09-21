Tahlia Skaines Showcases Her Incredible Bikini Body In A Gorgeous Two-Piece At The Beach

Aussie stunner Tahlia Skaines went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram pic on Monday morning. The model showcased her incredible bikini body as she took to the caption of the post to point out some aesthetically pleasing trees.

In the racy snap, Tahlia looked hotter than ever as she opted for a beige two-piece. The top featured thin straps that exposed her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low-cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

The thong bikini bottoms were pulled up high on her curvy hips and clung to her petite waist as they emphasized her long, lean legs and round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also spotlighted in the shot.

She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, multiple bracelets, and some sunglasses that were placed on top of her head.

Tahlia sat on a white outdoor lounge chair as she enjoyed a sunny day at the beach. She placed both of her hands behind her to hold her balance and twisted her torso to give fans a better look at her bare backside. She bent both of her knees and wore a sultry expression on her face as well.

In the background, some white sand and a clear blue sky were visible. The tall palm tress and some buildings could also be seen. She geotagged her location as Hamilton Island.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. She styled the strands in loose locks that fell down her back.

Tahlia’s 542,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 8,500 times within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 120 messages in the comments section.

“You are so gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Cold shower needed!” another wrote.

“Actual goddess,” a third comment read.

“Wasn’t even looking at the trees,” a fourth social media user quipped.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes flashing her bronzed skin in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and skimpy tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a white thong bikini while soaking up some sun on the beach in Bali. That post was also a hit among fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 230 comments.