‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pic With Instagram

She revealed her husband Ladd got her pregnant 'within a week' of the photo being taken.

The Pioneer Woman, aka Ree Drummond, shared a never-before-seen wedding photo with Instagram. She thrilled her fans with details about the dress and a subsequent pregnancy surprise in the caption. The Food Network star posted the image to the delight of her 3.5 million followers, who in turn clicked the “like” button over 93,000 times and counting.

She revealed she initially looked for a snapshot to show her daughter what her gown looked like. She said in the caption that she’d never ordered formal pics but managed to find one black-and-white image that was taken the day she married cattle rancher Ladd Drummond in September of 1996.

In the photo, the couple held hands after they were pronounced man and wife in an Episcopal church service.

Ree wore a gorgeous white gown that had an unadorned front. The bodice was satin and featured a sweetheart neckline. The sleeves and the upper portion of the garment were sheer, with long sleeves. The neckline was trimmed in the same satin as the bodice. She explained that the back of the gown laced up.

With that, she wore a strand of pearls on her neck and pearl earrings.

In her book The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels, she revealed that the dress in the photo seen below was made by designer Vera Wang.

With that, Ree wore a simple tulle veil that was attached to the back of her head. Her auburn tresses were fashioned into an elegant updo with soft bangs that brushed her forehead.

Ladd looked handsome in a black tuxedo, white dress shirt and bowtie.

Ree used the snap to post anniversary wishes for her handsome husband of 24 years and claimed that within one week of the pic being taken, she was pregnant with her first child, Alex. The couple would eventually welcome three other children: Paige, Bryce, and Todd.

Ree recently announced that her daughter Alex was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Mauricio Scott. Hence, her daughter’s interest in seeing photos of her mother’s nuptials.

Fans loved the throwback pic.

“Great pic! Alex looks just like you and Todd looks just like Ladd!” commented one follower.

“You two literally look exactly the same as you did on your wedding day,” wrote a second fan.

“I love your dress. So classic,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Aww, Ree! I remember loving dresses like that with the sheer section at the top. So pretty! And I think wedding photos were SO different then. Ours were kind of an afterthought. Happy anniversary!” shared a fourth supporter.