‘The Talk’ Fans Demand Marie Osmond Back As Co-Hosts Reunite For Season 11 Premiere Without Her

The singer announced she was leaving the CBS chatfest earlier this month.

The Talk fans are missing Marie Osmond as the 11th season of the Emmy-winning chatfest gets set to debut without her.

Less than three weeks after the singer suddenly announced that she was leaving the daytime TV panel after just one year as a co-host, the remaining cast members Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Eve posed for a new promo to get fans pumped up for the new season. The women will reunite in their Los Angeles studio for the first time since March, with Eve streaming in from London.

In comments to an Instagram post announcing the premiere, some viewers were frustrated by the revolving door of co-hosts that have come and gone over the past few years. Some even threatened to quit watching the series with Marie now gone.

“She brought a huge extra audience to The Talk,” one fan wrote. “[Marie Osmond] brought intelligence, wisdom, gratitude, beauty…Will not be watching the show anymore, unless there’s an Osmond as a guest.”

Others questioned the last-minute announcement that Marie would be leaving, with some going so far as to blame veteran co-host Sharon Osbourne for the casting move.

“I’m not watching anymore. What did y’all do to Marie to make her quit. The show is done,” one viewer wrote.

“Marie was a good change and she was starting to overshadow Sharon, so Sharon made her disappear,” another added.

“2 weeks ago out of nowhere she announced she wasn’t returning to the show. Nobody does that unless pressured to do so just before the season premiere,” another chimed in.

Other viewers said Marie was the best part of the series and that it is a major loss to see her go.

Earlier this month, Marie revealed that she was leaving The Talk so she could spend more time with her husband and grandchildren. She also noted a production change on the CBS daytime series with the exit of her friend, former EP and showrunner John Redmann.

There has been no announcement on plans to replace the former Donny and Marie star, but the long-running chatfest has traditionally featured five panelists and regularly welcomes recurring guest co-hosts such as Carnie Wilson, and Brigitte Nielsen. Marie herself was a recurring guest host before she landed the full-time role last fall.

In comments to the Instagram post, several fans wrote that Carnie deserves to get a permanent seat on the panel. Another commenter suggested that perhaps it is time for a non-celebrity to join the cast.