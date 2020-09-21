Alexa Collins Sips Mezcal In A Skimpy Bandeau Bikini & Cropped Denim Jacket

Alexa Collins knows how to enjoy a cocktail in style. The model returned to her Instagram page on Monday to share a sizzling snap from the weekend in which she went scantily clad in a revealing ensemble while sipping on a delicious drink.

The Florida cutie was snapped standing up against a wall that was partially made of wood while the other half was painted a gorgeous gray-blue color. She posed square in front of the camera, crossing one leg slightly in front of the other to emphasize her hourglass silhouette while gazing back at the lens with a sultry stare. She held a bottle of El Silencio Mezcal in one hand, which also appeared to be the star of the drink she had crafted and sipped on during the steamy photoshoot.

Of course, Alexa didn’t pass up the opportunity to slip into a bikini despite not being at the beach. She rocked a khaki-colored two-piece that perfectly popped against her flawless tan, much of which was left on display due to the swimwear’s revealing design. It appeared to included a bandeau-style top that fell low down her chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. The garment featured a dainty tie along its neckline as well as a flirty ruffle detail on its bottom hem, and scrunched in the middle of its cups to further accentuate the star’s voluptuous chest

Alexa’s bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The garment boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that allowed the model to show off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs as she worked the camera. Its thick waistband fell low on her hips, leaving her flat midsection and abs well on display for fans to admire. The blond bombshell also added a cropped denim jacket as an extra layer to her look, though opted to leave it completely open to ensure that her fans got a full look at her incredible figure.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for Alexa’s 1.1 million followers to show her latest Instagram post some love. It has racked up over 7,5000 likes within the short timespan, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You’re a beauty,” one person wrote.

“Stunning!!!” added another fan.

“Hi princess. You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” a third follower gushed.

“Very hot and classy,” praised a fourth admirer.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Alexa’s feed to get another glimpse of her incredible bikini body. The model recently shared another series of snaps that saw her rocking a coral two-piece while enjoying a beautiful sunrise on the beach.