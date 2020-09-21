Salma Hayek Shares Throwback Photo Of Daughter Valentina As Baby On Instagram, To Celebrate Her 13th Birthday

Actress Salma Hayek shared an adorable photo of her teenage daughter, Valentina, as a baby on Instagram to commemorate the young girl’s birthday that marks her entrance into her teen years.

Valentina Paloma Pinault was born 13 years ago today, on September 21, 2007, in Los Angeles. The young lady’s mother has been using social media to honor the occasion; indeed, on Sunday, the day before Valentina’s big day, Hayek posted a photo of herself during her pregnancy with her daughter, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

For the young lady’s actual birthday, Hayek showed not her pregnant abdomen, but the newborn baby herself.

In the photo, Hayek looks out a window, a gaze of quiet contemplation on her face, while the newborn babe is positioned towards the camera. The snap appears blurry, although whether or not it was an intentional effect or whether it was due to the camera in use at the time remains unclear.

The actress captioned her message to her daughter in both English and Spanish.

In her caption, Hayek referenced the fact that Valentina was born on “Peace Day,” or “El Día de la Paz” in Spanish. According to a website dedicated to the event, the goal of the holiday is to “[commemorate] the ideals of peace of each people and each nation,” according to a translation via Google Translate. On the day, first recognized by the United Nations in 1981, celebrants work towards addressing poverty, hunger, health, education, climate change, gender equality, water, sanitation, electricity, environment and social justice.

As Hola! (“Hi!”) magazine reported earlier this year, Valentina’s life is like that of a lot of tweens. For example, she is (or, was, as of April 23) a fan of princesses, a sentence that could be said of just about any 12-year-old girl in the world. This was evidenced by the fact that when a family friend visited Hayek’s London home, she discovered that Valentina’s room was bedecked in pink, with a circular bed and unicorns all about.

Like a lot of minor children of celebrities, Valentina keeps a low public profile, and what is known about her comes largely from her mother. For example, she’s a fan of teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, and that Riverdale actor Dylan Sprouse sets her heart aflutter.

Back on Salma’s Instagram post, she and her daughter are getting love from fans, sharing messages in both English and Spanish.

“Can’t believe she’s 13!! Sending love,” wrote one fan.

“Happy birthday precious Valentina. We love you so much,” wrote another, via a translation from the Spanish from Google Translate.