Constance Nunes Puts On A Cheeky Display In Booty-Baring Daisy Dukes & White Cowboy Boots

Hot car mechanic Constance Nunes let it all hang out in her latest Instagram update on Sunday night. The model put on a cheeky display as she flashed some skin in front of the camera.

In the pics, Constance looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a pair of teeny booty-baring Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts fit tightly on her slender waist and clung to her curvaceous hips. The garment also showcased her long, lean legs and gave fans a peek at her round booty.

She added a white crop top to the mix as well. The shirt boasted short sleeves that flaunted her toned arms, and fit snugly around ample bust. She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of white heeled cowboy boots.

In the first photo, Constance stood on the tire of her large vintage truck. She posed with her backside toward the camera and her back arched. She rested her hands in front of her.

The second snap featured her sitting in the bed of the truck with her pert posterior front and center as she looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face.

In the final pic, she leaned over the top of the truck with her bum pushed out as she smiled brightly. The vehicle was parked in a lot with a large drive-in theater screen behind it. Above Constance, a bright blue sky was visible.

She wore her shoulder-length dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in bouncy curls that brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Constance’s 826,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 79,000 time within the first 13 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 860 messages during that time.

“Yasss queen I love these,” one follower declared.

“This transformation is coming along so [fire emoji],” remarked another.

“Them boots were made for walkin,” a third comment read.

“That is how to do it!!! Big tires and boots to match,” a fourth user gushed.

The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star doesn’t seem to have any qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance recently drew the attention of her followers when she opted for a teeny black bikini while posing with her beloved Mustang. To date, that post has collected more than 126,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.