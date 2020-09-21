Vanessa Hudgens Rocks A Polka-Dot Dress While Smooching Pennywise In Interesting New Instagram Share

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to share another spooky shot with an exciting twist. The actress, who has not been shy about sharing her love of Halloween, posted the image to her page on Monday, September 21.

The snapshot was filtered in black and white, giving it a vintage feel. Hudgens posed outside on a bench positioned in front of a building with siding and a single window. She bent both of her legs at the knee and rested her bare feet on the surface. Hudgens tilted her body at an angle as she looked up and planted a smooch on Pennywise from Stephen King’s It, who was sitting behind her. In the caption of the update, Hudgens joked that it was love at first “fright.”

She opted for a sexy, dark-colored dress with white polka dots that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed figure. It had a scooping neckline that dipped low on her chest, drawing attention to her bronze collar and bust. The garment had long sleeves that were tight on her arms, and it proceeded to cinch near her waist, drawing attention to her taut tummy and tiny midsection. The dress proceeded to flare out near her thighs, and its daringly short length treated her audience to a great view of her stems.

She tied her dark tresses back in a high ponytail and added a pair of large hoop earrings, which provided just the right amount of bling.

Behind her sat a character that was dressed like Pennywise, and his face was painted white. The character wore makeup on his nose, eyes, and cheeks, and directed a scary stare into the lens. He sported an oversized, velvet costume that had a slight shimmer and added a pair of gloves to complete the outfit. He also wore a messy hairstyle.

The post has been live on Hudgens’ page for an hour, and it’s attracted a ton of attention from her massive fan base. More than 281,000 double-tapped the image, and 860-plus flocked to the comments section to leave praise.

“How you manage looking cute even next to pennywise,” one fan asked, adding several red hearts to the end of their post.

“When you find out that your crush is into clowns, and you’ve been a clown your whole life,” a second Instagrammer joked.

“Finally queen found her king. The couple of the year,” another social media user added.

“Love at First Fright, surely? Just beautiful girl,” a fourth complimented.

Earlier this month, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the actress sizzled in a little black dress and platform boots as she got into the Halloween spirit.