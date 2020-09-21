Alexis Ren Drives Fans Wild In A White Tank Top & Bell-Bottom Jeans

Model Alexis Ren drove her fans wild in a white tank top and jeans in a series of three Instagram snaps. The stunning photo sequence presented the social media superstar and model in such an unforgettable way that her 13.9 million followers clicked the post’s “like” button over 328,000 times.

The stunning 23-year-old looked naturally lovely in the trio of images.

The first photograph showed the former Dancing with the Stars contestant, who came in third place alongside Alan Bersten for Season 27 of the series, seated on the floor. She leaned forward with her arms in front of her. Her elbows almost touched one another and her arms were placed in between her thighs, while her hands rested on the floor. The wide hems of the pant legs skimmed the ground.

Alexis wore a white tank and bell-bottom jeans as she engaged fans with a smoldering expression. Her lips were parted.

Alexis’ blond hair was styled casually. She recently returned to the lighter hue after several years of brown tresses. It was swept to the right side of her head and fell over her shoulder. Long waves gave off a beachy vibe.

In the second photograph, a close-up of Alexis’ face was seen, as sunlight illuminated her natural beauty. She looked directly at the camera as she touched her left cheek with her hand. A shadow was underneath her chin and across the upper portion of her chest. Her tresses fell over half her face, creating a stunning silhouette.

The third snap displayed Alexis as she turned the left side of her body toward the camera for a profile shot. Her hair cascaded down her back, and the sun once again highlighted her creamy skin and golden mane. Her eyes were closed, and a shadow covered most of her face. She crossed her right arm across her body and held onto her left shoulder.

Fans of the social media influencer were stunned at the beauty of the artistic shots. They shared their appreciation for her post in its comments section.

“Oh my goodness. you are so naturally beautiful. How is that even possible?” wrote one follower.

“This look is everything I needed today. Thank you for blessing my feed,” commented a second admirer.

“You are an earth mother, this is unreal. How can you make regular clothes look so good?” questioned a third Instagram user.

“A queen, a literal queen,” penned a fourth fan.