Devin Brugman Nearly Spills Out Of Her Bikini While Enjoying A Cocktail By The Pool: ‘Oh Hi Hello’

Devin Brugman is keeping the vacation pics coming. The model recently returned home from a relaxing week in Mexico and treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to another photo from the trip on Sunday.

The steamy snap was taken as the 29-year-old enjoyed a relaxing day at the pool, which also appeared to overlook a gorgeous view of the white sand beach. She sat on top of a plush lounge chair at the edge of the water with a refreshing cocktail in her hand, propping her feet up on the stem of a large white umbrella in front of her to show off her lean legs. She turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the camera through a pair of trendy oval sunglasses while parting her lips in a sensual manner.

Naturally, Devin was clad in a skimpy bikini from her own Monday Swimwear line, which she co-founded with her pal Natasha Oakley. She opted for a minuscule white halter-style top that popped against her deep tan and appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out of its tiny cups from every angle. An insane amount of cleavage was well within eyesight thanks to the garment’s dangerously low-cut neckline, while an eyeful of sideboob also made its way into the scandalous scene. However, her followers showed no signs of being bothered by the NSFW display.

As for her lower half, Devin sported a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were equally risque. The number upped the ante of her ensemble with its daringly high-cut design that left her sculpted thighs completely exposed, as well as a teasing glimpse of her curvy booty. It had a thin, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs — though the area didn’t seem to need any help getting noticed.

The brunette bombshell also added an oversized button-up top made of a semi-sheer ivory material as an extra layer for her look, though she left it completely open to give her audience a full look at her incredible body. She also teased them with a glimpse of her toned shoulders by letting the garment slide down her arm in an alluring manner.

Fans were far from quiet about the new addition to Devin’s feed, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiraiton be known.

The upload has also amassed more than 22,000 likes within less than a day’s time.