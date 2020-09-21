Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Stunning Figure In A Gorgeous Pink Dress: ‘All Smiles’

Kelly Clarkson was smiling from ear to ear in her latest Instagram update on Monday morning. The singer revealed in the caption of the post that she was happy that her talk show was officially back for Season 2, while she geared her fans up for the big premiere.

In the shot, Kelly showed off her stunning figure as she rocked a soft pink dress. The outfit featured long, billowy sleeves and a collar. The garment cinched at the waist to showcase her curves and rested lightly over her hips.

The skirt was cut down to just below her knee, which allowed fans to see a bit of skin and admire her trendy black and white heels. She also accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a broach pinned to her collar.

Kelly stood in front of her stage for the shot. She posed with one knee bent and her leg in the air behind her. She held a microphone in one hand and a green pail in the other. She tilted her head to the side and looked happily into the camera.

In the background, a large screen with her show’s logo on it was visible. A gray couch, navy blue chair, and coffee tables could also be seen. On the ground in front of her were flower pedals.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Kelly’s over 5 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 4,200 times within the first 12 minutes after it was shared to her account. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 70 messages.

“You look beautiful!! Love the dress it’s just your color!! You’re one of the sweetest funniest most talented people I know! I love you music and your show,” one follower wrote.

“You’re gorgeous babe,” another gushed.

“We are so excited,” remarked a third user.

“So glad your back,” a fourth comment read.

The singer has become known for her fashion sense. She’s often seen sporting elegant and beautiful dresses in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly recently delighted her followers when she shared an update that included some of her favorite throwback photos of herself looking fierce in black frocks during past ACM Awards shows. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 81,000 likes and nearly 500 comments.