Kelly Ripa Cries During Emotional Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg On ‘Live!’

Kelly had tears in her eyes as she discussed Ruth's death.

Kelly Ripa became visibly emotional during today’s (Monday, September 21) episode of Live! with Kelly and Ryan. The star teared up as she opened up about the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last week after a battle with cancer.

Kelly was rejoined by co-host Ryan Seacrest for the show after he took Thursday and Friday off last week when he came down with a sore throat. Early in the episode, the two discussed the impact the associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States had.

The former All My Children actress said that she was “shattered” by the news of her passing as tears formed in her eyes. She also shared her sadness at the way Ruth died after she passed away at 87-years-old on September 18 from pancreatic cancer complications.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to share how touching they found Kelly’s words.

“Well, I thought I was done weeping. I am watching you now, tearing up and I am tearing up. I feel every word you are saying and it hurts,” one person told Kelly.

“@KellyRipa got me back in years this morning over #RBG RIP, on @LiveKellyRyan you are my friend in my head. I thought I was the only one that felt like that,” another wrote.

“So sad to see Kelly Ripa cry over the passing of #NotoriousRBG.. She will be missed #LiveKellyAndRyan,” a third tweeted.

“Love hearing @KellyRipa talk about the notorious RBG this morning,” another said with two red heart emoji.

Guest Ali Wentworth also discussed Ruth’s impact on her and gifted Kelly with a doll of the jurist. Live with Kelly and Ryan shared a photo to Instagram of the co-host clutching it in her arms as they all sat together on set at a safe social distance.

Following the news of her death, Kelly took to her own Instagram account to share a tribute, which can be seen here.

“The right kind of notorious. What a loss,” she wrote alongside a photo of the jurist with a broken heart emoji.

The star previously had an emotional moment on the ABC morning show in July when she opened up about the passing of her former co-host Regis Philbin.

Kelly broke down in tears as she paid tribute to Regis after sitting alongside him on the series for a decade between 2001 and 2011. Regis passed away on July 24 from a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease.