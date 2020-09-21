‘The Conners’ Fans React To Missing Cast Member & Dan’s Wild ‘Quarantine’ Hair As ABC Drops New Season 3 Promo

Viewers are wondering where a key cast member is in a new ad.

The Conners fans reacted to a new promo for the third season of the ABC sitcom.

In a new post shared to the official Conners Instagram page, most of the cast posed in the Tv clan’s familiar living room as they joked about the show’s new day and time by saying they were getting “evicted” from their original Tuesday nightspot.

In the clip, which can be seen below, series stars John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson all appeared to promote the Season 3 premiere and the change to Wednesday nights when the sitcom returns on October 21.

While longtime cast member Laurie Metcalf (Aunt Jackie) did not appear in the promo, fans seemed more concerned by the MIA status of Katey Sagal, who plays patriarch Dan Conner’s (Goodman) love interest, Louise. Sagal appeared in more than half of The Conners episodes last season and her character is a staple of the show.

In comments to the clip, viewers were quick to point out that Lousie was nowhere in sight.

“Where’s Louise?” one fan wrote.

“I wonder if she will be back at all because I read online she will be starring in a new show on ABC,” another replied.

“MORE OF BEN Jay F Ferguson LESS of Louise Katy Sal,” another chimed in.

Ferguson, who played Darlene Conner’s (Gilbert) boss turned boyfriend, Ben, in the first two seasons of the Roseanne spinoff, was promoted to a series regular for the upcoming round of episodes.

Sagal, meanwhile, was recently announced as the lead in the upcoming ABC drama, Rebel, per Variety. The series is inspired by the life of environmental activist Erin Brokovich. The actress’s new acting commitment puts her role as Dan’s girlfriend on The Conners in question.

Speaking of the widower dad, fans also weighed in on his overgrown hairstyle in the new promo.

“Loving Dan’s Quarantine hair!” one fan wrote.

“I love John Goodman’s hair in this,” another added, while a third commenter had a different opinion.

“Awful,” the commenter wrote.

It’s not a surprise that the TV patriarch hasn’t been to the barbershop in a while. Like the real world, the new episodes of The Conners will be set in a pandemic-era Lanford. Showrunner Bruce Helford recently told TVLine that The Conners will “absolutely” deal with the real-life COVID-19 crisis because the sitcom “reflects reality.”

Viewers already got a sneak peek at The Conners dealing with the pandemic. A recent marketing poster featured the TV family wearing matching face masks made in the same pattern as the iconic afghan that has been draped across the clan’s couch for more than 30 years.