Davina McCall Exposes Intimate Tattoos In White Bodysuit After Becoming Oldest Cover Star For ‘Women’s Health’

British TV personality Davina McCall took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The 52-year-old who is currently a panelist on The Masked Singer in the U.K. expressed how happy she is after gracing the latest cover of Women’s Health magazine.

McCall stunned in a white bodysuit that featured a turtleneck. The garment showed off her legs and displayed a hint of her intimate tattoos on her loins. According to Heart, she told the publication that the ink is a set of horns.

“I have horns on my loins. It’s funny when I wear a bikini, because you can see the horns and you could be forgiven for thinking there’s a goat head down there,” she said.

McCall wrapped herself up in a dark gray jacket with a hood. She left the attire unzipped and styled her dark hair off her face. The former Big Brother presenter kept her nails short with no polish and showed off her natural beauty.

In the image, McCall was snapped from the thighs-up in a photo that looked to be taken on portrait mode due to the blurred-out background. She rested one hand on the side of her face and raised the other to her jacket. McCall gazed directly at the camera lens with a piercing look and made everything look effortless.

For her caption, the brunette beauty thanked Women’s Health magazine for having her on the cover of their latest issue as it has always been something on her bucket list to accomplish. McCall announced that she is the “oldest bird” to ever be on the front of one of their magazines and is proud of what she has achieved within the fitness domain.

In the span of 35 minutes, her post racked up more than 8,000 likes and over 230 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“You completely inspire me… and have done for a long time. I’m coming up to 47 and fitter than I was in my 20’s… but I’m not there yet… The goalposts move frequently. Congratulations. You very much deserve this,” one user wrote.

“I love everything you do! You look fantastic and your are an inspiration to all women,” another person shared.

“You look incredible and what is age! It’s only a number,” remarked a third fan.

According to Digital Spy, McCall is scheduled to return for the second season of The Masked Singer in the U.K. Ken Jeong is taking a break from the show and will be replaced by comedian Mo Gilligan.