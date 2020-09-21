Kaley Cuoco Kills It On The Squash Court While Flaunting Her Legs In Black Spandex

Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to share a fun new clip with her adoring fans. The former Big Bang Theory star showcased her squash skills on the court with her younger sister, Bri Cuoco.

In the videos, Kaley can be seen rocking a pair of tight black spandex shorts. The bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and killer booty while emphasizing her muscular legs.

She added a matching sleeveless shirt that put her toned arms and shoulders on full display. The gym look was completed with a pair of light-colored sneakers.

Kaley wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head as she wielded a small racket in her hand.

Bri wore an all-black look as well. She opted for a pair of tight leggings that hugged all of her curves. She teamed the pants with a matching sports bra that showcased her muscular build and clung tightly to her ample bust. Like her sister, she wore her long, dark locks in a top knot high on her head.

In the clips, both of the Cuoco sisters ran around quickly, showing off some fancy footwork on the hardwood court as they hit a small ball against a white wall trimmed in red paint. The women can be heard screaming and grunting as they try to best one another in the game.

David Livingston / Getty Images

At the end of the post, Kaley proved that the competition was a friendly one as she was seen laughing heartily and she looking into the camera. The close-up of her face also revealed that she opted to sport some protective eye gear for the high-intensity match.

The update was first posted to Bri’s stories, but was so good that Kaley decided to repost it on her own account. In the original video Bri captioned her post “Morning squash anyone,” while she logged the time as 8:37 a.m. In the second upload she stated, “but why is squash hilarious.”

Fans of Kaley and Bri know that the siblings have been spending a lot of time together in New York City where they’re filming their brand new HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant.

The actress has been sharing plenty of videos and photos of herself with her sis to her timeline. However, most of the content seems to center around the duo working out together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley and Bri were recently seen showing off of their gym-honed bods as they donned dark bathing suits for a beach trip.