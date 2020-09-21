Hilde Osland Kicks Off The Week In Nude Undies & Matching Bra On Instagram

Norwegian knockout Hilde Osland kicked off the brand new week with another stunning snapshot of herself shared to her Instagram timeline. The model flashed her curves while serving up a sultry look for the camera in her Monday morning post.

In the sexy shot, Hilde looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a pair of nude undies. The lingerie was cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as it accentuated her muscular thighs in the process.

She added a matching bra that featured thin straps to showcase her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low-cut neckline that put her abundant cleavage on full display. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were highlighted in the ensemble as well. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist and a pair of dangling earrings.

Hilde posed in a hallway with her hip pushed out. She placed one leg in front of the other and curved her back. She held her shoulders back and rested one hand at her side. The other tugged at her panties as she tilted her head and gave a steamy stare into the lens.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that tumbled over her shoulders and down her back. She also wore a pink and white hair covering.

Hilde’s over 3.7 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 9,800 times within the first 9 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the pic during that time.

“So gorgeous Hilde,” one follower wrote.

“Will you marry me please?” another asked.

“Wow nice body,” a third social media user gushed.

“How can one person be this perfect? It’s like living in a dream each time I see your beautiful face,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and revealing lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a pair of skintight black leggings and a matching crop top while she soaked up some sun. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 94,000 likes and over 940 comments.