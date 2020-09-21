Lisa Rinna Shows Off Toned Shoulders In ‘My Favorite Dress’ For Throwback Emmy Pic

Some fans loved the look while others were not so kind.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna showed off her toned shoulders in a favorite dress for a throwback photo in honor of the Emmy Awards. She posted the pic and shared special memories of the glamourous night with her followers in its caption. She also tagged her glam team in the caption and the job she had when the photograph was taken.

Lisa walked the red carpet in the share. She donned a stunning one-shoulder white gown designed by Reem Acra.

The image, taken in 2008, showed the actress as she modeled Reem’s Resort design asymmetrical gown, with a silver, jeweled detail on the shoulder reported Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

The garment featured a straight cut and a long, dramatic back with what appeared to be a cape attached. The glamourous look showed off Lisa’s toned upper body, including her shoulders and arms, to dramatic effect.

The breathtaking ensemble required little jewelry as an accent. Lisa paired her ensemble with large bracelets on each wrist and tiny earrings in her earlobes. Her hairstyle was simple with several flips added to her highlighted, brown tresses. These framed her face.

Fans of the Real Housewives star, known for her dynamic fashion choices over the years, adored the look.

“Gorgeous! Fits your physique perfectly,” claimed one follower.

“You look so glamorous and that look is beautiful on you!!” wrote a second Instagram fan.

“Perfect ensemble for awesome arms. You look like a princess here,” shared a third social media user.

“OMG, love the gown! Beautiful! My wedding dress was Reem Acra in 2005. Now I want to get it out and play dress up!!!” remarked a fourth fan of the celebrity.

Other fans were not so kind to the former Days of Our Lives celebrity, whom they have blamed for Denise Richards leaving the series after one season. They claimed she was behind allegations that Denise Richards had an affair with former Housewives star Brandi Glanville, which Denise has denied. The Inquisitr previously reported that Lisa Rinna even accused her of trying to get footage that involved the Brandi rumors removed from the show.

One remarked that the actress should work on being more kind and that her lips were made for kissing not “dissing,” a nod to what many viewers felt was her combative personality this season on the series. Other fans claimed the actress should reflect more on her words and actions than what she looked like.