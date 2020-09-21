Brielle Biermann Reveals New Look On Instagram, Claps Back At Troll Who Calls It Too Much

The reality star likened herself to 'Kim Possible' character Shego.

Brielle Biermann debuted a brand new look over the weekend and hit back at a hater who wasn’t a fan. The Don’t Be Tardy star shared a series of mirror selfies with her 1.3 million followers Sunday, September 20, after she dyed her locks even darker.

The upload can be seen via Brielle’s Instagram account here. The 23-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann proudly flaunted her deep brown hue and new extensions. She likened herself to the cartoon character Shego from the Disney Channel series Kim Possible using lyrics from the song “What’s Poppin” by Jack Harlow.

“Dark haired b*tch and she look like Shego.. (she do),” she wrote.

In the first photo, she placed her right hand on her head with her new locks wavy and cascading down over her shoulders while she looked at her phone screen.

Brielle then put her hand down and continued to look at herself, before she tilted her head slightly while still holding her phone.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star rocked a multi-colored tie-dye cropped sweatshirt with several bracelets on her left wrist. She posed in front of a white brick wall. According to her geotag, she was in West Hollywood, California.

But while Brielle was clearly feeling her new look, not everyone was.

“Too dark and too much hair,” one fan wrote in the comments section, to which Brielle clapped back.

“Good thing it’s not yours right!” she responded.

Kris Connor / Getty Images

Others shared more positive messages for the reality star.

“Beautiful,” one person commented with several heart eye emoji.

“It looks great!,” another wrote with the same symbol.

The upload has received more than 26,700 likes and 274 comments.

Brielle rose to fame with blond hair, but revealed back in February that she decided to go brunette to distance herself from her famous mom.

“I look just like my mom. Always have. I mean she’s gorgeous, but somebody’s got to start looking a little different at some point,” she told People.

“The dark hair gives me a different identity. I’m trying to detach myself from [being] Kim’s daughter and be my own person.”

She previously sported brown locks with bronde highlights, but her latest makeover marks her darkest look yet.

Brielle joked about her transition on Instagram in July. She shared a photo of herself in a seriously plunging white crop top as she posed up against her car in a parking lot.

“No longer blonde anymore just dumb,” she joked in the caption, adding a shrugging, two hearts, and a crazy face emoji.