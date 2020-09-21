Angeline Varona Flaunts Flawless Physique In Ruched Bikini

Angeline Varona shared another tantalizing update with her 2.6 million Instagram followers. The Latina took to the popular photo-sharing app to show off her enviable curves in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

In the video, Angeline was seen flaunting her insane figure poolside. While she did not add a geotag in the post, she added hashtags that indicated where she was. Avid followers of the model know that she has been spending quite some time in Acapulco.

At the beginning of the clip, Angeline was seen sitting on her legs on a sunbed with her thighs slightly spread and toes pointing outward. She flipped her hair as she gazed into the camera lens. One part also showed her walking along the pool deck, flaunting her assets and killer physique. Another scene also featured the babe holding a Bang Energy shot in the Peach Mango flavor. Later on, she drank the product then smiled at the camera with a satisfied look.

Angeline wore a teeny-tiny light purple bikini. The top boasted ruched cups that seemed small against her chest, exposing a great deal of skin. The plunging neckline also showed her voluptuous cleavage. For support, thin straps clung to her neck, with another pair tied around her back.

The hottie sported matching bottoms that boasted some pretty high leg cuts. The waistband that clung high to her waist accentuated her small waist and slender hips. Fans gushed over her taut tummy and flat abs, with many of them expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Angeline wore her brunette locks down and styled in soft waves that suited her nicely. She opted to wear a pair of stud earrings and had her nails painted with a light pink polish.

In the caption, she wrote something about the energy drink, explaining how it was helpful during her vacation. She made sure to tag the company in the post and urged her fans to follow the brand’s CEO.

The new update proved to be popular with her social media admirers. In less than a day, the post has received over 61,800 views. It also accrued more than 21,000 likes and upward of 380 comments. Many of her eager supporters took to the comments section to praise her beauty and incredible body, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“That is a cute bathing suit! OMG! Another great video, my friend,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are such a stunner! You have flawless skin! I am so jealous. You have that timeless beauty,” gushed another admirer.

“You are perfect,” added a third social media user.