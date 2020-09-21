‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami & Allie Argue, Shawn Finds Belle With Philip

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 21, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of fresh drama to kick off a brand new week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) face off with her daughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) for the first time since Allie left town, and her baby boy, behind.

After Allie skipped town, it was revealed that she left a letter stating that she wanted her newborn son to be adopted and raised by her uncle Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his new wife, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). However, Sami wouldn’t allow that.

Instead, she took the baby home from the hospital and refused to hand him over to her twin brother and his wife. Sami and Nicole have been enemies for years, and Sami couldn’t stand the thought of Nicole raising her grandson. Thus, a custody battle ensued.

However, Allie is back home now and she won’t hesitate to tell her mother exactly how angry she is for going against her wishes that Eric and Nicole become her son’s legal parents. The mother and daughter will have it out as the battle over baby boy Horton continues to rage on.

In addition, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will walk in to find his wife Belle Black (Martha Madison) in the arms of her former husband, Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson). This will be a shock to Shawn, who has plenty of ill feelings towards Philip, his ex-best friend.

Araya Diaz / Getty Images

Philip and Belle have a long history together. Their connection didn’t end with their divorce. The pair of continued to fall back into each other’s arms for years, and Shawn has made it clear that he’s uneasy about having Philip back in Salem where he and Belle could reconnect.

Meanwhile, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will offer her granddaughter, Claire Brady, a warning about Jan Spears. Marlena will tell Claire about all of the pain and hurt that Jan has caused, especially where her parents are involved. However, Claire seems to have a lot in common with Jan, and likely won’t want to judge her by her former actions.

In addition, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will have a plan of his own with it comes to Jan. He’ll try to manipulate her, which will likely serve his purpose of getting rid of Philip as his co-CEO at Titan Industries. Perhaps he and Jan will work together to sabotage Philip’s new position at the company.