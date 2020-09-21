Kelly Preston & Kobe Bryant Fans Shocked After They Are Snubbed During ‘In Memoriam’ Segment At 72nd Emmys

The late stars were left out of a poignant tribute during the 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony.

Emmy Awards viewers are furious that Kelly Preston and Kobe Bryant weren’t featured in the show’s “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday night.

As the poignant tribute to late television personalities, writers, and producers played to H.E.R.’s piano rendition of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” images of recently deceased stars such as Regis Philbin, Naya Rivera, Robert Conrad, Diahann Carroll, Jerry Stiller, and Sesame Street legend Caroll Spinney appeared onscreen.

But many fans questioned the omissions of Preston and Bryant, who both passed away earlier this year and were major forces in the entertainment industry.

Preston, who died at age 57 in July after a battle with breast cancer, was best known for her work in big-screen films, but she also had a lengthy TV resume. The wife of John Travolta had recurring roles on Fat Actress, Medium, and CSI: Cyber, and her very first acting credit was in the original Hawaii Five-O series in 1980, per IMDB.

The lack of a Bryant mention also angered viewers eight months after the Los Angeles Lakers legend, 41, died alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven other victims in a horrific helicopter crash in California. Bryant logged several acting credits on TV, first on the sitcom Moesha in 1998 and later on Bette and Modern Family.

While he wasn’t primarily an actor, fans felt Bryant’s legendary presence on television deserved a mention, especially because the virtual Emmy Awards ceremony was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which is known as the “house” he “built” during his iconic basketball career.

In comments to a YouTube video of the segment, which can be seen below, horrified viewers reacted to the snubs.

“Did we forget KELLY PRESTON?????” one fan wrote.

“They also left out Kobe Bryant of the segment, that sucks. Kobe was honored at this year’s tribute in the Oscars,” another added.

Earlier this year, Bryant was honored at the Academy Awards. The late NBA legend won an Oscar in 2018 for his film Dear Basketball.

On Twitter, others expressed disappointment over the beloved stars who were missing from the tribute.

“You had one job #Emmy,” one fan wrote. “#Memoriam Kelly Preston. How could you leave her out?”

“Kobe Bryant was left out of the #Emmys Memoriam, but they are broadcasting from The Staples Center, WTF?!? #RIPKOBE #TheHouseThatKobe Built,” another added.

Other late stars missing from the 72nd Emmys’ montage included Monty Python comedy pioneer Terry Jones, actress Olivia de Havilland, and Saturday Night Live music producer Hal Wilner.