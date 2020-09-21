Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In Flirty Crop Top & Low-Rise Skinny Jeans

Popular influencer and business owner Tammy Hembrow knows how to rock just about any look. In her latest social media share, the blond beauty took to Instagram to flaunt her fit physique in a flirty crop top and a pair of skinny jeans.

Tammy’s top was made from a multi-colored cheetah-print fabric. The number fit her ample chest snugly and featured a halter-style neck. A sexy cutout section beneath her breasts flash bare skin while the bottom portion of the number hugged her upper abdomen. The hemline cut off at her ribs, flashing plenty of her flat tummy. Her jeans were a low-rise style, and they the featured holes in the legs and a frayed hem. She completed her look with a pair of bright blue high-heel sandals.

The popular influencer wore her hair styled straight and parted in the middle. She sported a bold white polish on her long nails. She also carried a small black handbag over her shoulder.

Tammy’s post consisted of two slides. Both of them captured her standing outside next to a white building.

In the first snap, Tammy faced the camera. She held one hand next to her ear while she gazed at the camera. The model stood with one leg forward and one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her curvy hips. The tight jeans showcased her toned legs. Her voluptuous chest and flat abs were also prominent.

Tammy gave her fans a nice look at her backside in the second slide. The lens caught her from behind at a slight angle, showing off the sexy curve of her derrière. She posed with her back slightly arched to emphasize her booty as well as her slender midsection. She glanced to one side as her long blond locks cascaded down her back. Her curvaceous shadow one the wall beside her looked just as hot as she did.

Many of Tammy’s admirers took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“The prettiest human to walk this earth,” wrote one follower.

“U are an angel sent from heaven,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“It should be illegal to look this good,” joked a third fan.

“Absolutely stunning as per usual my dear,” a fourth comment read.

Tammy delights her online audience with a variety of snaps that show her wearing an array of titillating outfits that show off her incredible figure. Last month, she uploaded a series of pictures that saw her rocking a pair of short shorts with a matching top that she paired with a cardigan.