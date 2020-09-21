‘DWTS’ Fans Have Strong Opinions About Who Should Be Sent Home During The Season’s First Elimination

Dancing with the Stars fans have strong opinions about which celebrity should be sent home during this season’s first elimination of the reality dance competition. In the comments section of a recent post shared by DWTS on Instagram, they debated which star should exit just one week after the start of ballroom performances.

All of the original celeb contestants demonstrated their initial mastery of difficult dance techniques, and while some made it to the top of the leaderboard, others fell to the bottom after being scored by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

As of the September 14 episode, two couples scored the highest totals of the night. These were Disney Channel star Skai Jackson and her partner Alan Bersten, as well as One Day at a Time celeb Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber, each of whom earned a score of 21 out of 30. At the bottom was Tiger King star Carole Baskin, who earned just 11 points alongside professional partner Pasha Pashkov.

Fans of the series shared their views after seeing a video posted by DWTS on Instagram which promoted its special Tuesday night episode.

“Carole Baskin needs to go home, why is she there anyway? Ratings grab,” remarked one follower.

“I hope Skai makes it through to next week, she’s great,” wrote a second viewer.

“Fingers crossed that Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy make it through,” exclaimed a third Instagram user of the Cheer coach and the two-time mirrorball-winning pro.

“Everyone needs to keep an eye on Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. They’re going to sneak up on everyone and win it all,” wrote a fourth fan of the Catfish host.

Others reacted to fan disapproval of Tyra Banks who was brought on to helm Dancing with the Stars after hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go in July of this year. Many fans felt that Tyra should be given a chance to prove what she could bring to the series. Others remarked that instead of sending home the celebrities, the host of America’s Next Top Model should exit instead.

Dancing with the Stars’ second episode will air live on Tuesday, September 22. It will combine a second week of scoring from the judges as well as the first vote by viewers during the show, which will air live in the Eastern and Central time zones. Viewers on the West Coast can also vote during airtime. Two weeks of judges’ scoring and the addition of fan votes will result in the elimination of one of the celebrities after just two dances.