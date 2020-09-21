Miley Cyrus Goes Full Glam In Low-Cut Black Garment & Sheer Tights With Curlers In Her Hair

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The talented singer is known for consistently reinventing her image and opted for a very glam look for her most recent post.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” hitmaker stunned in a black garment that was fairly low-cut. The item of clothing that displayed her decolletage also featured wide straps. Cyrus paired the ensemble with sheer black tights that had shimmery sequins attached to them. She opted for long gloves of the same color and black-and-red heels that gave her some extra height. The entertainer accessorized herself with a silver chain necklace, earrings, numerous rings, and bracelets. The former Hannah Montana actress styled her blond hair in curlers with a black netted headpiece over the top. Cyrus oozed Hollywood glamour and completed her look with a bold red lip.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped lying down on her front on top of what looked to be a red heart-shaped bed with silky sheets. Cyrus held onto the end of the bed while tilting her head up slightly. The songstress sported a mouth-open expressed and showed off her pearly whites.

In the next slide, Cyrus was photographed fairly side-on with her legs raised and crossed over. The stunner gazed in front of her with her piercing eyes and rested one hand slightly under her chin.

For her caption, Cyrus referenced one of her singles, “Who Owns My Heart,” after performing the track at this year’s iHeartRadio festival. As seen in a YouTube upload, which you can view here, Cyrus recorded clips of herself in this same attire for the backdrop of her performance.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 415,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her 115.6 million followers. However, there were no comments due to Cyrus disabling them for this upload.

Last month, the star who is the founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation attended this year’s MTV Video Music Awards and performed her latest single, “Midnight Sky.” In a series of behind-the-scenes snaps, Cyrus wowed in a shimmery semi-sheer crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she paired her attire with skimpy leather panties and went barefoot for the occasion. Cyrus sported her short mullet-style blond hair down with a fringe and kept her nails short. She is a fan of body art and showcased the many tattoos inked down both arms.