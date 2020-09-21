Bri Teresi Emerges From A Pool In Ultra-Revealing Fishnet Mini Dress For Provocative Video

Instagram model and influencer Bri Teresi sent temperatures soaring on her feed Sunday with a scorching new video wherein she put on a provocative display in a seriously sexy fishnet mini dress. The black number certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform thanks to its see-through nature, tantalizing followers with an eyeful of killer curves. Bri kicked things up a notch by opting to go braless for the steamy shoot. Her undergarments only consisted of a minuscule black thong, which was fully visible through the gauzy fabric and which completely bared her peachy buns.

In the clip, the Maxim hottie could be seen emerging from a swimming pool. The footage captured Bri from behind, revealing the backless design of her flimsy dress. The off-the-shoulder garment cut off just below her hips, exposing her thighs. Numerous white pearls dotted the full extent of the revealing net, adding chic to the risqué outfit.

Brie was waist-deep in water at the very beginning of the clip. The sizzling blonde leaned one hand on the sandstone coping, seductively sticking out her booty for the camera as she stepped on the submerged stairs to begin her ascent. Her dress clung to her round posterior, emphasizing her voluptuous assets. The stunner was dripping wet as she made her way toward the shallow end of the pool, flaunting her chiseled pins before stopping in a standing pose. Two dramatically elongated tassels dangled from the outfit’s long sleeves, briefly sticking to her rear end as they draped down her back. Bri let the sleeves coquettishly slide down to her elbows, all the while covering her nearly bare chest with her hands.

The bombshell cocked her hip, glancing over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry gaze. Her hair was soaked, suggesting the model went for a swim before shooting the enticing video. The clip also showed her posing from the opposite angle as she arched her back.

The gorgeous Guess girl appeared to be at a resort. The background showed a glimpse of her sumptuous lodging, which was complete with typical pool fare, such as outdoor furniture, a striped chaise lounge chair, and a large cloth umbrella.

Bri penned a flirty caption for her post, inviting fans to join her on an escapade. She added a splashing water emoji for good measure, crediting Andi Bagus for her eye-popping outfit. The video was taken by professional photographer Jeremy Lee, who has worked with the model in past, according to his Instagram page. The footage, which was scored to Hayden James and GRAACE’s “Numb,” didn’t fail to capture fans’ attention, reeling in close to 11,950 likes and nearly 330 messages overnight.

Many of her online admirers and fellow Aussie influencers, such as Dajana Gudic and Hana Giraldo, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Omg absolutely stunning [fire emoji] awesome body,” remarked one person.

“You are soo freaking gorgeous,” chimed in a second admirer.

“OMG I just died and went to heaven,” quipped a third Instagrammer.

“Such a smoke show [sic]!!!! I love you,” read a fourth comment, followed by a string of heart-eyes and flames.