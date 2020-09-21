Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump’s MAGA Rallies During 2020 Emmys

Jimmy joked about the president's supporters refusing to wear masks or practice social distancing.

Jimmy Kimmel poked a little fun at Donald Trump and his recent presidential rallies while hosting the 2020 Emmy Awards last night (September 20). The late night host and comedian helmed the almost completely virtual awards ceremony by himself from Los Angeles’ Staples Center where he quipped about those who have been gathering to support the president amid the coronavirus crisis.

Jimmy called out Trump’s supporters during the opening monologue, which aired on ABC. He pointed out that the event took place without an audience in line with social distancing guidelines, unlike recent gatherings for the president. As reported by CNN, many Trump supporters have come under fire recently for refusing to wear masks or stay a safe distance away from one another during MAGA rallies.

“Of course I’m up here all alone. Of course we don’t have an audience. This isn’t a MAGA rally; it’s the Emmys,” he joked, per Entertainment Weekly.

The star later took another jab at those who refuse to wear a mask while discussing Watchmen‘s 26 nominations.

“Watchmen is a superhero show, but it also feels really real. It is very realistic except the part where anyone in Oklahoma is wearing a mask,” he joked.

Jimmy saved a little shade for the Emmys too. He questioned if it was really necessary to have the event as the pandemic continues to spread across the U.S., which is the country worst affected by coronavirus.

“Why would you have an award show in the middle of the pandemic? No, I’m serious. I’m asking why are we having an award show during a pandemic?” he playfully asked.

“This is the year they decide they have to have a host?” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! star later said, noting that 2019’s Emmys was host-less.

Self-depreciating humor was also on the cards from the comedian.

“I’m up here all alone. Just like prom night,” he teased.

The awards were mostly virtual, with winners being announced live and cameras cutting to the winners, such as Euphoria‘s Zendaya, accepting their honors from inside their own homes.

But some celebrities did venture to the Staples Center to take part in person, including Jennifer Aniston.

The former Friends actress stunned as she stuck to her signature all-black look in a simple yet elegant gown. She and Jimmy joked about social distancing on stage during a hilarious skit and even attempted to keep things sanitary by disinfecting a winners’ envelope using fire.