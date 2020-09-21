Lizzo Wows In Eye-Catching Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants For Latest Outfit Post

Chart-topping singer and rapper Lizzo took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The songstress is no stranger to making an impact on her followers and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Good As Hell” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved crop top that featured a white, black, and gold pattern all over. The low-cut number was tied up at the front and displayed her decolletage. Lizzo paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted pants that appeared to be flared trousers. She completed her outfit with white heels while rocking long acrylic nails that were decorated with pink and white polish. Lizzo accessorized herself with hoop earrings and gold necklaces. She styled half her dark hair in two space buns while leaving the rest down.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lizzo was snapped crouching down side-on next to her pool. She held onto a hose with her left hand while throwing up her middle finger toward the camera with the other.

In the next slide, the Grammy Award winner was captured from the waist-up. Lizzo tilted her head up and looked to be soaking in the sun. She placed one hand on her hip and showcased her stunning side profile.

In the third and final frame, Lizzo gave fans an eyeful from behind, which helped show off the eye-catching patterns on her attire.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist, Shelby Swain, and nail artist, Eri Ishizu, for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 471,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.2 million followers.

“This gives 90s music video vibes and I adore it, you’re gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Ur such an inspiration! I wouldn’t love myself rn if it weren’t for your music thank you so much,” another person shared.

“Your perfection sustains us all,” remarked a third fan.

“Loving the vibe n mood,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making statements with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Lizzo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she channeled Jessica Rabbit for her 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet look. The songstress wowed in a long red sequined dress with a feather boa. Lizzo styled her dark hair up and sported a full fringe. She accessorized herself with a silver chain necklace and a bracelet while wearing acrylic nails.