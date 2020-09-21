Laura Sagra Flaunts Thick Booty In Skimpy Thong While Targeting Glutes & Thighs In Exercise Video

Laura Sagra flaunted her unbelievable figure when she updated her Instagram feed with a sizzling video in the final hours of Sunday evening. She stunned her rapidly growing fan base of 944,000 with her dedication to her fitness regime.

According to Google Translate, Laura encouraged her fans to train with a resistance band because you use your body weight against itself. She advised her followers to complete four sets of 15-20 repetitions of each exercise that she demonstrated in the clip. She also promoted an energy drink in her caption.

The Colombian model rocked a loose-fitting crop top with wide sleeves. The black t-shirt had a logo emblazoned across the front that seemed to be comfortable enough to allow a range of movement. As she worked out, the top slipped up and exposed her light orange bra.

Laura teamed the shirt with a barely-there g-string. The animal-print thong left very little to the imagination and put her curvy booty and thick thighs on display. She also showcased her rock-hard abs and minuscule waist in her skimpy outfit.

The influencer styled her hair in a side-part and allowed her blond mane to cascade down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. She wasn’t wearing any shoes while exercising.

Laura completed her workout routine in a garden. The green outdoor space had plenty of trees surrounding a patio. She attached the resistance band to a pergola to enjoy the warm and sunny day while exercising.

The model focused on her glutes, hips, and thighs in this particular share. In the first exercise, she showed her mettle by doing some deep squats. After sitting on her haunches, she bounced twice before returning to the starting position.

The social media star then held tightly onto the bands while doing some jumping squats, alternating between a wide and closed-stance for maximum effect.

Laura followed the move by targeting her quads, glutes, hamstrings, and hip abductors with the reverse curtsy lunge. The fitness fanatic slowly executed this move.

The influencer finished off her routine with more jumping squats which also provides a cardio workout.

Laura’s fans loved the clip since it has already racked up over 80,000 views and 17,000 likes. Many of her admirers waxed lyrical in the comments section and voiced their thoughts about her latest offering.

“You are so pretty and a true inspiration,” one fan gushed, while another devotee thought that she had a “chiseled, sculpted physique.”

One follower encouraged Laura to carry on working hard.

“You are an inspiration. Go get it, girl,” they urged and followed the comment with a muscle emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer thought that Laura has an “amazing hot body.”

Those who follow Laura know that her sister is also a social media influencer. Anllela Sagra is one of the most iconic fitness influencers on Instagram and loves flaunting her incredible figure.