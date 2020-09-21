Jennifer Aniston, 51, Stuns In Slinky Black Dress & Diamonds As She Sets The Emmys Stage On Fire

'The Morning Show' star went full glam for the virtual awards ceremony.

Jennifer Aniston stunned in a sleek black dress at the 72nd Emmy Awards. The Morning Show star, 51, wore one of her signature LBDs while helping host Jimmy Kimmel out during the virtual, pandemic-era ceremony.

Despite the awards show’s virtual format and lack of a red carpet, Aniston was one of a few stars who turned up on stage to help out Kimmel in person.

Aniston rocked a sleeveless black slip dress with a ruffled bottom, accessorized with a diamond necklace and strappy heels as she entered the stage to serve as the first presenter of the night. The actress sported a California tan and she wore her blonde hair in loose, beachy waves.

Aniston is known for wearing LBDs to celebrity events. At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in January, she showed up in a black strapless Christian Dior Haute Couture gown. It’s no surprise that she chose a similar look for the Emmys, which is traditionally a black-tie event

Unfortunately, Kimmel was too busy with other matters to ask Aniston who she was wearing this time around.

Instead, of talking designers, the actress helped the host disinfect the first Emmy winner’s envelope with Lysol spray and a wastebasket fire to get rid of the “germs.” Aniston then grabbed a fire extinguisher to blow the flames out before she exited the in-person meetup to watch the show from home like the rest of the nominees, as can be seen in the video below.

In the comments to the video, fans zeroed in on Aniston’s gown more than the fire extinguisher mess.

“Jennifer’s dress is PERFECTION,” one fan wrote.

“She always looks classy,” another added.

“As expected & as always, Jen’s so flawless. I watched Emmys just [because] of her,” a third fan added.

Jennifer’s stunning look came after she teased her Emmy’s prep in an Instagram post. The star wore a sheet mask and pajamas as she sipped champagne while getting ready for the event, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Incidentally, once Aniston was “home,” she slipped out of her glam gown to get into something more comfortable, just as many of her fellow nominees did. In a cute bit, Kimmel checked back in with Aniston later to find her watching the ceremony at home with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, per TVLine. The Emmys host was stunned to find that the trio “live together.”

“We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy,” Aniston joked.