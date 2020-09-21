Liz Katz Displays Massive Cleavage In Plunging Black Mini Dress & Minnie Mouse Ears: ‘Missing Disney’

Cosplay model Liz Katz displayed an eyeful of busty curves in this morning’s Instagram update, rocking a revealing black mini dress that flaunted her buxom figure. The long-sleeved number featured a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination, giving followers a peek at her undergarments in addition to exposing the entirety of her cleavage. The 32-year-old — who first gained notoriety by winning IGN‘s Cosplay Battle at WonderCon 2012 — finished off the eye-catching look with a pair of purple Minnie Mouse ears complete with a sequined black bow.

Liz put her shapely chest front and center as she posed on the floor for the tantalizing pic. The half-body shot portrayed her sitting with one leg stretched to the side and the other one seemingly folded in front of her body. Although her pins were cropped out of the frame, admirers could still catch a glimpse of her sculpted calf. Her baby bump was also on display, very much noticeable through her flowy robes.

The dress was cinched at the waist with a matching belt that tied with a large, loopy bow draping down her stomach. The garment appeared to have demi sleeves, showing off her slender forearm and allowing the tattoo on her wrist to be seen. Meanwhile, the Minnie Mouse ears were adorned with an elegant floral print, also in black, which added chic and sophistication to the look.

Liz looked radiant, fixing the camera with an playful gaze and the hint of a coy smile as she tilted her head sideways. Her long, blond tresses framed her face in loose waves, brushing over her shoulders and calling even more attention to her décolletage.

The noted gamer and self-proclaimed nerd girl penned a humorous caption for her photo, telling supporters that she missed Disney. The post triggered mixed reactions from her online admirers, with some advocating for quarantine and social distancing while others boasted about recently visiting the amusement park.

“Was just there Sunday and Thursday,” wrote one person, adding a grinning-face emoji.

“When it’s safe to eat, drink and walk around without a mask it will be a lot more fun. Think about that. Happy Monday! Be Safe! Beautiful,” was another comment.

“We maybe missing some things but at least we have lizkatzofficial to help us through,” quipped a third Instagram user, leaving a string of loving emoji.

Admirers also took the opportunity to compliment Liz’s beauty and “glowing face,” telling her she looked “cute” and “absolutely amazing.”

“Aww u look adorbs sis,” read one message, trailed by a pair of two-heart emoji.

The upload received a lot of love from her devotees, garnering more than 27,500 likes and close to 230 comments within the first five hours.

Just yesterday, the sizzling blonde stunned her audience with a seriously sexy Catwoman cosplay, flashing her braless cleavage in a sheer fishnet bodysuit complete with evening gloves and a leather face mask. Check out the hot pic here.