Alesha Dixon, 41, Stuns Wearing Short Off-The-Shoulder Yellow Dress & Black Lives Matter Necklace

British singer, TV presenter, and author Alesha Dixon is currently a panelist on Britain’s Got Talent and has been serving killer looks throughout the latest season. For her most recent upload, the 41-year-old made quite the statement in a bright number.

Dixon stunned in a short off-the-shoulder yellow dress with a ruffle hem that fell way above her upper thigh area and showcased her incredible legs. The low-cut garment featured long sleeves and also displayed her decolletage. She completed her attire with strappy heels that showed off her toes. The “Every Little Part of Me” hitmaker accessorized herself with gold necklaces that featured pendants that spelled out BLM, which stands for Black Lives Matter. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Dixon opted for numerous earrings. She decorated her nails with a coat of polish while styling her brunette hair up in a ponytail.

In the image, the former Mis-Teeq member posed in front of a plain white wall. Dixon crossed her legs over and rested both arms beside her. She gazed over to her left with her piercing eyes while boasting her natural beauty.

In the tags, Dixon credited her hairstylist, Michelle Sultan, makeup artist, Francesca Abrahamovitch, fashion stylists, Laury Smith and Lia Ningiza, and designers Raisa Vanessa and Christian Louboutin for her helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 26,600 likes and over 340 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1 million followers.

According to the Daily Mail, Dixon’s necklaces caused controversy as some viewers weren’t pleased with the statement she was making. However, her loyal social media audience on Instagram were very supportive of the star.

“So much respect for you Alesha. Standing up for what you believe in isn’t going to be easy but someday hopefully you will look back and be glad you did your bit for a better future for your children and generation,” one user wrote.

“Fabulous and love the necklace,” another person shared.

“Love the dress and that Necklace well absolute BEAUTY… Love it. #BLM,” remarked a third fan.

” Love your outfit and necklace. Ignore the ignorant haters,” a fourth admirer commented.

For last year’s Britain’s Got Talent shows, Dixon revealed she was pregnant with her second child and showed off her growing bump in a tight gold dress, per The Inquisitr. As previously reported by Heart, in August that same year, it was announced that she gave birth to a baby girl who she named Anaya Safiya.